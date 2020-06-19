Nevis Premier’s monthly press conference to resume June 25th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 19, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) concerning the resumption of the monthly press conference of Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis.

Please be advised that the premier’s monthly press conferences will recommence on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the conference room of the Cabinet Secretariat situated on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference, Mr. Brantley will update citizens and residents on matters pertaining to Nevis.

The event will be broadcast live on all media platforms of Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel. It will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, KyssFM 102.5, Sugar City Rock and Freedom FM and THG Network.