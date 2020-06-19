SKN Marine Resources official calls on fishermen to join Nevis fishermen’s cooperative

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 19, 2020) — Mr. Lemuel Pemberton, Deputy Director of the Department of Marine Resources in St. Kitts and Nevis, is calling on fisherfolk on Nevis to join the Nevis Fishermen’s Marketing and Supply Cooperative Society Limited, mindful of the important role they play in the island’s food security.

The Fisheries official made the comment while on a tour of the renovated fisheries complex in Charlestown on June 17, 2020, with Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communications and Works; Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Permanent Secretary in the ministry; Mr. Raoul Pemberton, Director of the Public Works Department (PWD); and Mr. Alister Thompson, Supervisor at the PWD.

“We give discounts to members of the Nevis fishermen’s cooperative and we are asking more fishermen to join up in this period when there is an economic slowdown because of the outbreak of the COVID-19. We know that we are going to be more dependent on the local fishermen for our supply of fish, so food security is very important.

“We want the fishermen to realise that they are very important in the scheme of things as it refers to food security so we are encouraging them to come here. Things have really improved at the complex and they will feel more comfortable here. The staff is very welcoming and they can bring in their products… I know the hotels have closed down and some of the restaurants are not doing as much business as they used to before but you can market your catch here at the fisheries complex,” he said.

Mr. Pemberton noted that the recent renovation work done on the physical structure of the complex by the PWD would enhance the environment in which the fishermen would conduct their affairs.

“The Public Works Department in Nevis has done some major work here. This is a real make over here, and what has been done would make the fishermen more comfortable coming into the whole fisheries complex.

“We have a lot of products here. They are more visible on the outside so they can come and purchase their material supplies that they need – hooks, lines, ropes etc., and when we have in stock fish pot wire, buoys, that kind of thing.” he said.

Also present on the tour was Ms. Melissa Allen, Manager of Nevis Fishermen’s Marketing and Supply Cooperative Society Limited, who conducted the tour.