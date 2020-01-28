NDMD offering training for Nevis volunteers in disaster management

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 28, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding training opportunities for volunteers in Nevis in the area of disaster management.

The Nevis Disaster Management Department is collaborating with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to host the following training workshops at the NDMD in March 2020:

Initial Damage Assessment (IDA) on the 24th to 25th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will be opened to a maximum of 20 participants.

Shelter and Shelter Management (SSM) on the 26th to 27th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will be open to a maximum of 20 participants.

All persons interested and available to become a trained volunteer in the above disciplines, are asked to contact the NDMD at tel: 469-1423 or email info@ndmd.kn to indicate your willingness to participate.

Kindly indicate if letters are required to secure your release from your employer.