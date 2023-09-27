Nevis’ Alexandra Hospital enhances its diagnostic capabilities with the installation of an EvoView PAC System

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 27, 2023)- The Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has significantly enhanced the diagnostic capabilities at the Alexandra Hospital with the installation of an EvoView Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS).

The EvoView PACS is a computer system used by healthcare providers that captures, stores, distributes, and displays medical images across multiple devices, which are accessible by multiple users.

During his monthly press conference on Tuesday, September 26, Premier of Nevis the Hon. Mark Brantley thanked the principles of the Drahi Foundation for donating the US $69,000 system to the Alexandra Hospital.

“We have invested and continue to invest; we have partnered and continue to partner to bring more technology, more expertise, more diagnostic tools and better healthcare to the island of Nevis.

“The Alexandra Hospital is now in possession of an EvoView Picture Archiving and Communications System [PACS]. We have had this state-of-the art system installed courtesy the Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation. I want to go on record again to express the government’s profound gratitude to the Drahi Foundation for its continued partnership in the delivery of healthcare on the island of Nevis.”

The medical system digitally transmits electronic diagnostic images, reports and other information to provide professionals with a powerful platform aimed at improving workflow efficiency and patient care in a modern day healthcare environment. Users can share access to images with any other user or outside physician as needed while maintaining a fully secure environment.

Premier Brantley said this latest upgrade at the hospital is part of the NIA’s continued effort to expand the range of healthcare services available on the island of Nevis.

“What I’m being told by the technocrats is that when you do a CT scan or an ultrasound or an X-ray they can now send the image to the doctors’ offices, and the doctors can now access the system from the comfort of their offices so that your doctor who sent you to do the CT scan can now sit in his or her office and look at the images on his or her screen.

“And so this is a giant step forward for us here on the island of Nevis and I believe that all of us should be pleased with this type of progress.”

The Hon. Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health, also expressed gratitude to the Drahi Foundation on behalf of the Ministry and management and staff of the Alexandra Hospital. She said this equipment will play a critical role in providing vital information to healthcare providers to the benefit of the people of Nevis.

Premier Brantley and Minister Nisbett also took the opportunity to thank fellow Nevisian Mrs. Jeanette Maynard and her team at the St. Kitts-Nevis Circle of Care, a non-profit group comprised of nationals living in Canada, who recently donated a large amount of medical supplies for use at the Flamboyant Nursing Home.