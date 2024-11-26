Nevis Appropriation (2025) Bill, 2024 to be laid in the Nevis Island Assembly on December 03

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 26, 2024)- A sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly will be held at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House, on Tuesday, December 03, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

During the sitting Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley will seek leave to introduce and have read for the first time the Nevis Appropriation (2025) Bill, 2024.

The Minister of Finance will also lay on the Table the Draft Estimates of Expenditure for 2025.

The Order Paper has been circulated to all Honourable Members of the Assembly.