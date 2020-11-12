Nevis authorities managing increase at COVID-19 quarantine sites

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 12, 2020) — Authorities on Nevis say they are managing an increase in the number of persons at COVID-19 quarantine facilities since the re-opening of the St. Kitts and Nevis borders to commercial travel on October 31, 2020.

In an interview with the Department of Information on November 12, 2020, Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) and Co-Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force, informed that since commercial flights began arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis on November 07, 2020, government quarantine facilities are now at capacity.

“Flights have come into Nevis since border re-opening, so we are dealing with both transfers from St. Kitts and those who come directly into Nevis.

“Of course, those persons go straight into quarantine, so the government quarantine facilities are at capacity at this time. The facilities are being manned by Police and members of the Defence Force so we’ve had no problems or breaches,” he said.

He assured that all COVID-19 protocols are being adhered to with respect to transporting passengers to quarantine facilities. He said only designated taxis that have installed the physical barriers to separate driver and passengers are being used to transport those passengers.

Mr. Dyer issued an appeal to persons wishing to send food and personal items for friends and family members in quarantine, to adhere to the established process and drop off packages at the Disaster Management building ahead of the delivery times.

“I am appealing to persons who may have items to deliver at the centres to bring these items to Disaster Management where we will take care of those packages and deliver at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

“Transportation leaves Disaster Management twice daily, so we ask that you bring the items by 12:45 p.m. or 4:45 p.m. to ensure they can be accommodated,” he said.

For persons living in the St. James’ area wishing to send packages to any of the quarantine sites, special arrangements can be made with the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) to meet at the Nevis Bakery & Deli in Potworks to have the items collected.

The Nevis COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chair reminded that it is an offence for members of the general public to visit the quarantine sites.