Primary school students on Nevis receive donation of supplies from CCM Women’s Arm

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 12, 2020) — Sixteen students on Nevis have received school supplies donated by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) Women’s Arm as part of the group’s week of activities.

The students received the supplies during a ceremony at Riviere House on November 11, 2020.

Ms. Latoya Jones, president of the CCM Women’s Arm, said Wednesday was designated “Touch a Child Day” and so the group reached out to assist young students from across the island.

“We are delighted to be in a position to sponsor two children from each of the seven public primary schools plus the Cecele Browne Integrated School (CBIS) during our week of activities…Our children hold the future of our nation in their hands, hence it is imperative that we continue to mold, reach, uplift, make a difference in the lives of our children. This is critical to their advancement,” she said.

Ms. Jones encouraged the students to be focused and dedicated to their academic studies.

“Remember, education is the key that unlocks many doors to success,” she said.

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), thanked the organisation for doing its part to help the younger generation.

“I was very happy when I got the invitation to come to say thank you on behalf of the Ministry of Education and on behalf of our schools to the CCM Women’s Arm for this generous and wonderful donation…I believe that this donation will go a long way to assisting these young people,” he said.

Each package contained a backpack, notebooks, pens, pencils, a geometry set, a ruler, erasers, folders, markers and a sharpener. The packages for the CBIS students also included crayons and play dough.

The students were admonished to take care of the items and encouraged to put them to use to master their school work.