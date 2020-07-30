Nevis benefiting from additional equipment to fight COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 30, 2020) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, says the Alexandra Hospital is better placed to fight COVID-19 thanks to additional equipment accessed by the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through its local and international partners.

Mr. Brantley, who is also the Minister of Health, noted at his monthly press conference on July 30, 2020, in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate, that the Ministry of Health has been on the frontline of fighting COVID-19.

“We have recently benefited from an additional two ventilators, two defibrillators, a supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs). We also have a [polymerase chain reaction] PCR testing machine that has come. We are trying to get that commissioned so that we can do testing at the Alexandra Hospital.

“We have two infrared systems; they will be placed at the Alexandra Hospital and the Vance W. Amory International Airport. All the infrared system, as I understand it, is as you walk into the room, it scans and gets your temperature without actually having to take your temperature whether it is with a thermometer with one of the temperature gauges. So, we are trying to move with the times and are grateful that this equipment has come,” he said.

He added that the ministry is also facilitating working with the COVID-19 Task Force on Nevis to provide PCR testing for persons who may require tests for travel purposes.