St. Thomas’ youth urged to take advantage of job opportunities, as work begins on SKN Pinney’s Beach Park Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 30, 2020) — Work has commenced on the St. Kitts and Nevis Pinney’s Beach Park Project and Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, is urging the youths of the St. Thomas’ Parish to take advantage of job opportunities there.

Mr. Brantley encouraged the youths at his monthly press conference on July 30, 2020, in the Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate.

The project which is jointly funded by the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) at a cost of US$2.7 million, on completion will serve as a a recreational destination for residents and visitors. The NIA will provide EC$1million (US$0.3million) while the remaining US$2.4 will be funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan).

“Our Pinney’s park project we have talked about for a while has now started. The construction firm is on site and I believe they are now doing some of the ground work in terms of fencing the property and getting it ready for construction.

“They have advised that they will be hiring about 50 or so persons so we have encouraged in our last town hall meeting, that the youngsters particularly those in St. Thomas’, since the project is in the Parish of St. Thomas’ and they could walk to work, that they should avail themselves of the opportunity to apply, and to be a part of that huge project,” he said.

The Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) is charged with overseeing and executing the two-year project which will celebrate 35 years of friendship between the two nations and serve as a symbol of their bilateral collaboration.

As a result of Taiwan’s extensive experience in coastal landscaping and park design, the project’s planning and implementation brings together a range of resources in accordance with the principles of environmental friendliness and multiculturalism.

The ICDF states that “A Park Management Committee will also be established and a revenue model identified to set up a sustainable Operation and Maintenance (O and M) system for the beach park.”