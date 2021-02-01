Nevis COVID-19 Task Force commended for keen vigilance, proper quarantine accommodation

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 01, 2021) — Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley continues to publicly commend the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force for its efficiency in keeping Nevis a COVID safe destination.

During a recent press engagement on January 28, 2021, the Premier who is also the Minister of Health and Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) commended the efforts of the Task Force, especially with regard to ensuring quarantine procedures and accommodation are kept at a high standard.

“In so far as the quarantine efforts are concerned, I’ve had no complaints. I believe that the Task Force here locally, headed by Dr. [Judy] Nisbett, is working effectively and there are no issues being brought to my attention,” he said.

Mr. Brantley stated he had spoken to a Nevisian who travelled from New York who lauded the quarantine accommodation on Nevis.

“He was at Potworks. He said the 14 days, he had a very enjoyable time and he’s now out of quarantine.

“We’ve had a lot of commendation that has come from guests who have visited. They say that they are very impressed with our professionalism and how the system has worked,” he said.

He pointed out that that there had been some criticism about the length of quarantine, however lent his support to the federal policies pertaining to the quarantine protocols.

“I know that not everybody is happy. I know that there has been some criticism. Many have said that the 14-day quarantine is too long. I console myself with the fact that what we have been doing now for nearly a year, I’m seeing other countries deciding now that they have to do.

“And when we look at the situation that is unfolding internationally, I think we ought to commend our effort to say notwithstanding the difficulties and the inconvenience, that we have taken good decisions that have kept us safe,” he said.

Giving the Department of Information an update on quarantine accommodation on Nevis on February 01, 2021, Mr Brian Dyer, Director at the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) and Co-Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force says there is availability at the government facility at Potworks for persons wishing to return home or visit the island.

He also noted that Montpelier Plantation Inn has been added to the list of Travel Approved hotels for international travelers. This adds to the capacity already offered by Golden Rock Inn, Paradise Beach Resort, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and Oualie Beach Resort.

Commenting on maintaining a keen vigilance during the pandemic, Mr. Dyer said the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force continues to meet on a weekly basis and the Compliance Task Force continues to do inspections at businesses and government offices to ensure they are adhering to the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

