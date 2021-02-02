NIPA launches new interactive website to attract investment to Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 02, 2021) – The Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA) has launched a new interactive and innovative website, www.investnevis.org to better enhance Nevis’ ability to attract local and foreign investment.

Delivering remarks at the launch ceremony in the Cabinet Room, Pinney’s Estate on February 02, 2021, Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, who is also the Minister of Finance and Foreign Investment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said the new website was conceived to move Nevis well ahead of the competition for investment.

“The concept…which I readily accepted as Minister responsible for trying to get investment to the island was really to create a platform that those internationally who wanted to invest could have essentially a one-stop shop.

“This site will provide us and provide investors with a portal into Nevis…Essentially, it is really designed to put the best face of Nevis forward and to take us into this digitized world in a serious way,” he said.

Ms. Kimone Moving, Director of NIPA explained that the website seeks to improve and expand services to lure more investors to Nevis.

“The revamped website is investor friendly, and sports a new logo to rebrand the image of the agency in keeping with its mandate of being the investors’ point of contact to facilitate matters related to investment opportunities in Nevis…

“The website seeks to improve and expand services to attract more local and foreign investors to the island of Nevis,” she said.

Mr. Jacob Katsman, Project Manager for the NIA Digital Platform, explained that the website launch is the initial phase of the project and more information such as service providers and an investment calculator would be added.

He pointed out that the rebranded website is mobile friendly and was designed with the latest technology, using local talent.

Mr. Katsman stated that the first thing investors would see when they log on are the investment opportunities available on the island.

“We want to attract investors. We need to show them what we have available in Nevis.

“One of the functionalities that we are developing and will be further developing is the ability to package information in a way that an investor can make a decision….The design of the site is very minimalistic to get the key information to the investor as to why they want to come to Nevis,” he said.

The key sectors for development highlighted on the website are – Real Estate, Agriculture, Tourism Services, Financial Services, Light Manufacturing, Communication and Information Technology, and Entertainment.

Mr. Katsman also introduced NIPA’s Concierge Service in which the investor would have a NIPA agent designated to follow the process of that investor from start to finish.

Mr. Colin Dore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance noted that the website would assist investors to have a more seamless process.

“We are hoping that would cut the turn-around time considerably and we can have a project underway in the shortest possible time.

He encouraged local businesses and service providers to sign up to be included on the NIPA website so investors can know what they have to offer.

Also in attendance at the launch were Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers; Hon. Eric Evelyn; Mrs. Hélène Anne Lewis, NIA Legal Advisor; and Mrs. Joan Browne, Assistant Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.