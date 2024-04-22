Nevis Cultural Development Foundation wraps a successful Arts and Culture Easter Camp

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 22, 2024)- More than 90 children from young as four years old have completed the two-week Arts and Culture Easter Camp hosted by the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NCDF).

The Easter Camp, which was aimed at keeping local cultural art forms alive through youth participation, was held at the NCDF compound in Pinney’s Estate. The program offered its 91 participants training in a number of art forms including masquerade, dance, drumming, clowns, the bull, puppetry and steel pan.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, on April 18, 2024, Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said he was heartened that so many parents were minded to send their children to the annual camp to put their vacation to good use developing skills in the various cultural art forms.

“During the Easter vacation, and summer vacation as well, there a number of camps that are hosted so there were numerous options that you could have chosen from, and by them coming to this camp means you saw the importance of them learning a part of our culture.

“We believe that for Culturama 50 in particular we here on the island of Nevis must be able to showcase our culture in a very big way. So I am very hopeful that based on the camp and based on what the children would have learned, that some of these same children would be on show for some aspect of the Culturama festival,” he said.

The NCDF Arts and Culture Manager Mr. Corey Tyson was pleased with the level of engagement the children displayed over the two weeks. He encouraged parents to help maintain the local culture by keeping their children involved in such activities.

“We would have completed many hours of intense arts and cultural sessions and I think they did very well. We had children who were exposed at this Easter Camp for the first time as well as our seasoned children,” he stated. “The future of culture in Nevis looks bright. Keep on encouraging them, Nevis needs you, Nevis needs them, Nevis culture needs them. I feel optimistic that the future of Nevisian culture is in good hands.

“I want to encourage you to have your children sign up for the cultural arts at the various schools. The NCDF is in all primary schools- private and public.”

At the end of the ceremony each participant was given a certificate of completion and the participants were given the opportunity to display the skills learned during a vibrant cultural showcase.