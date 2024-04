NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 23, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Office of the Premier of Nevis:

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley will be leading a delegation to Spain for a Tourism promotional event. Premier Brantley departs Nevis on Wednesday, April 24, and is due to return on April 28, 2024.

During this period, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will perform the duties of Premier.