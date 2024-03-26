Nevis Cultural Village undergoing renovation and upgrade ahead of Culturama 50

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 26, 2024)- Renovation work has commenced at the Nevis Cultural Village to improve the facility, which serves as one of the main venues for Culturama events.

Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Executive Director, Culturama Secretariat in Nevis Island Administration (NIA), informed that private contractors began work on Sunday, March 24.

He disclosed that the wall that separated the Cultural Village from the Elquemedo T. Willett Park has been demolished to provide an extra 20 feet of space to construct an emergency exit and bathroom facilities.

“There are some upgrades and repairs that will be done at the Cultural Village and of course at our main venue the Cultural Complex for Culturama 50…We have demolished the existing bathrooms west of the performance stage area and we’ll be relocating that bathroom facility to that extra space we are creating.

“Additionally, we’ll be putting some corporate boxes at the top of the existing concession stalls and we will be offering our corporate sponsors an opportunity to rent these boxes during the festival.”

Mr. Liburd further informed that the size of the performance stage area will be increased to better accommodate international performers.

“At the back of the existing performance stage we will be taking out the dressing rooms and we’ll be extending the performance stage all the way to the back wall. Those dressing rooms from backstage will be relocated to the Cultural Complex next to the Netball Complex. So we’ll be constructing bathroom facilities and a waiting area for performers,” he said.

The Public Works Department will soon commence work on the Nevis Cultural Complex which will include the resurfacing of damaged concrete seat walls.

It is anticipated the work to upgrade the two main facilities would be completed by the end of June 2024.