Water Department restores water to consumers in St. George’s and St. John’s

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 25, 2024)- The Nevis Water Department (NWD) worked assiduously over a two-day period to install a new pump in the well at the Fothergills main pump station to restore water to residents in the parishes of St. John’s and St. George’s.

On Monday, March 25, Minister with Responsibility for Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Spencer Brand and his team from the NWD were on site in Fothergills where the repair crew was moving at a rapid pace to get the well back on line.

“I want to let the general public know we are working as assiduously as we possibly can to make sure that we have water back in your homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

“We are anticipating that once this work is completed we should be back to near normal during the course of the day or early evening, so I want to appeal to the people of Nevis to bear with us,” Mr. Brand told the Department of Information on Monday, March 25.

The failed pump at Fothergills caused an outage which affected areas in St. George’s and St. John’s Parishes, resulting in residents experiencing low pressure to no water periodically from Sunday, March 24, to Monday, March 25.

Affected areas included Fothergills, River Path, Golden Rock, Fenton Hill, New River, Hickmans, Brown Hill, Prospect, Brown Pasture, Cherry Garden, Upper Stoney Grove, Cole Hill, Pond Hill, and Upper Hamilton.

Mr. Clychawn Wilson, Head of Water Production at the NWD, said the crew had to replace the failed pump at the well, which is around 650 feet below ground. By Monday a new pump had been installed and the crew worked to restore almost three dozen pieces of 20-foot metal pipes and electrical wiring.

Ms. Santonnya Mills, NWD Director, informed that over the two days the Department partnered with Brookes Haulage to utilize water trucks to deliver water to those consumers who reported they were unable to source water otherwise during the outage.

By mid-afternoon Monday water was once again being pumped through the pipes, and Minister Brand explained that it would take a few hours before everyone’s water was fully restored to normal or near normal pressure.

Mr. Brand thanked Mr. Wilson along with Water Production Manager Mr. Floyd Robinson and the NWD team for their tireless work over the weekend and on Monday.