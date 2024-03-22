Nevis Island Assembly scheduled to meet on March 26 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 22, 2024)- A Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Notice has been given that the Sitting will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House.

According to the Order Paper Minister of Finance, Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, will seek leave to introduce and have read for the first time the Nevis International Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2024.