Nevis Culturama Festival issues press release on the passing of Mr. Chesley “Faro” Davis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 09, 2022) – The following is a press release from the Nevis Culturama Festival on the passing of Mr. Chesley “Faro” Davis

The Nevis Culturama Committee is saddened by the untimely passing of Mr. Chesley “Faro” Davis former member of the Nevis Culturama Committee and member of staff at the Department of Culture and later the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation.

Chesley would be remembered as an outstanding son of the soil and one of Nevis’ most celebrated cultural icons. Chesley loved all things cultural and devoted almost three decades of his life to cultural development on Nevis.

He served in various capacities on the Nevis Culturama Committee but would be most remembered for his work with the Culturama Junior Kaiso Contest. He chaired this sub-committee for many years and made a significant contribution to the development of many junior calypsonians on Nevis and subsequently the Culturama Junior Kaiso Contest.

In the area of music and entertainment, Chesley was a member of the Magnates Band during the late 1980’s and early 1990’s playing the roles of percussionist and vocalist. He was one of Nevis’ longest serving master of ceremonies and for many years single handedly emceed most, if not all of the Culturama shows and other such events on the island.

Chesley managed the Research and Documentation Unit at the Department of Culture and later the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation, where he researched and prepared many of the profiles for past Culturama patrons. He had a rich knowledge of Nevisian culture and history and would be missed for his enormous knowledge in this area. His work in the field of culture and cultural development on Nevis would long be remembered.

The Nevis Culturama Committee extends sincere condolences to his surviving family, co-workers at the Department of Community Development and the Cotton Ground Community.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.