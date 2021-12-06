Nevis Department of Agriculture to hold cattle auction December 10

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 06, 2021) — The Department of Agriculture on Nevis is inviting livestock farmers to take part in its end of year cattle auction at the Maddens Stock Farm on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 8 a.m.

Mr. Rohan Claxton, Livestock Extension Officer with responsibility for Production on the Maddens Stock Farm, said a variety of 6-month-old calves will be on sale.

“We will be having on sale the Red Angus, the Brown Angus, and pure bred Senepol calves… We are inviting everyone to come on out… We are going to have our auction sale. Fifteen hundred dollars is the starting price, so come on out and give us your support,” he said.

Mr. Claxton explained that there are two key reasons behind the cattle auction.

“The idea is to have weaning calves six months of age available to interested farmers who are going to produce animals for the purpose of increasing the cattle population on the island. So these breeds are for breeding purposes to increase cattle population and also to increase beef on the island in the near future,” he said.

The Department of Agriculture holds the cattle auction twice a year.