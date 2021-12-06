Time to end battle of the sexes, Nevis Gender Affairs Minister says   

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 06, 2021) — Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs, believes that the time has come for the battle for supremacy between sexes to end, as she hailed the theme for International Men’s Day 2021 “Better relations between men and women.”

While delivering an address a Men’s Day Awards Ceremony on November 30, 2021, hosted by the Department of Gender Affairs for International Men’s Day 2021, she addressed the issue of gender equality.

“Too long global discussions on gender have in a number of ways pitted us against ourselves in a battle of the sexes but I want to say this evening, if we are stronger together, then we are definitely weaker apart, and I want to reiterate that point, for too often when we hear about gender equality, we think that it is all about women…

“It is time for us to know and to understand that gender is about man, it’s about woman, and we are not here to fight each other. We are here to show the world that we have to live together as one and we have to address the issues at hand collectively. Only when we do this then we are able to resolve all of the matters or most of the matters that have become issues to us today,” she said.

Minister Brandy-Williams, who is an advocate for gender equality on Nevis, stated that with a focus on better relations between men and women, the importance of each gender in shared progress and the fact that we need each other to thrive is highlighted.

“After all, that which is good and bright in our country today is a product of men and women working together. No one gender is responsible for the total development of our country. We can honestly say that true development comes only when women and men work together.

“The working together of men and women affecting positive change, instilling and exemplifying values of respect, patriotism and industry, and nurturing the steady development of our country, and that is what we want to push forward on,” she said.