NIA breaks ground for Phase 3 of Cedar View Housing Development

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 03, 2021) – – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has broken ground in Maddens, St. James to provide 38 residential lots in Phase 3 of the Cedar View Housing Development.

At the groundbreaking ceremony held at the site on December 02, 2021, Premier Hon. Mark Brantley lauded Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier and Chairman of the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC) for continuing to respond to the housing needs of the people of Nevis.

“I want to commend the Deputy Premier. He has really been in the forefront of this transformation in housing on the island. We’ve never in the history of the NHLDC, we’ve never seen in the history of Nevis, so many developments happening all at the same time. We see the development that we are breaking ground for here now in Maddens, it’s the third phase, I’m told there are 38 lots here so that will add to the compliment of beautiful homes that are here already.

“By my tally we have six active sites right now for the agency and I believe that that is commendable. It is even more commendable because it is happening at a time when we all know the world, the island and the Federation, we’ve been in various degrees of lockdown as a result of COVID, and I believe it speaks volumes to the tenacity of this government…the Minister and Deputy Premier who leads the NHLDC as the Chairperson. Every housing development that is done by the NHLDC translates into work, translates into employment, translates into the sellers of building materials getting business, and it translates into most importantly in my view, the people of Nevis owning their own home,” he said, noting that more homes also are under construction at University Heights

Hon. Jeffers, parliamentary representative for St. James, informed that the development will see 38 lots ranging in size from 5,712 to 6,684 square feet over 5.4 acres of fertile and scenic landscape. He also spoke to the critical economic activity that home construction spurs on the island.

“This investment in one house has tremendous implications for our economy. When you start the surveyor makes some money, the person who clears the land makes money, the equipment owners make money, the banks make money, the suppliers of construction material make money, the contractors and subcontractors make money, and even someone who comes along to do the landscaping eventually makes money.

“So money is being made from one lot that is 5,712 square feet and there’s a rippling effect throughout the economy where everyone makes a dollar from one investment, and that is the importance of housing to the economy of Nevis,” he remarked.

The Deputy Premier wished the potential homeowners every success and happiness in their new community, two of whom were on hand to thank the NIA and NHLDC for affording them the opportunity of owning a ‘piece of the rock’.

Cabinet Ministers Hon. Eric Evelyn and Hon. Spencer Brand, along with management and staff of the NHLDC also attended Thursday’s ceremony and witnessed the symbolic turning of the sod.

The Nevis Island Administration through the NHLDC has broken ground for five housing developments in the fourth quarter of 2021, in Craddock Road, Hamilton Estate, Low Ground, Rices and Maddens.