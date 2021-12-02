Nevis Health Minister says booster vaccines available to the most vulnerable

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 02, 2021) – – Booster COVID-19 vaccines are available to persons on Nevis, but only on doctors’ orders or for those with underlying conditions who are more likely to get severely ill if infected.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), explained the categories of persons who presently qualify for booster vaccinations.

“As far as I’m aware the booster shot is available for those who are most vulnerable, but if you speak to your doctor and your doctor determines you should have it or if you fall into the category of 65 years and over, or someone with underlying conditions, we are recommending that you go and have it. If your doctor were to prescribe that you get a booster then I see no difficulty. We have vaccines and we can give the booster in those circumstances,” he said at a recent press briefing.

He said some vaccines are being held for persons who have not yet taken a first dose, as it would not be fair to deny them being vaccinated when others, if given a booster ahead of them, would have had three.

The Premier continues to urge persons to get vaccinated especially in light of the anticipated resurgence of international tourists to Nevis’ shores. The present batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines received from the government of the United States of America in August 2021 will expire in January 2022.

Mr. Brantley said while St. Kitts and Nevis is slated to receive two more tranches of over 11,000 of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the US, there is no specified date for their arrival.