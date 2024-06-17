Nevis Department of Labour to host inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Expo

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 17, 2024)- The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is preparing to host an inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Expo as its annual featured summer activity for 2024.

The Youth Entrepreneurship Expo is scheduled for July 02 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park (MGRP) from 1:30 p.m to 6:00 p.m. The Expo’s theme is “Conceptualize, Capitalize and Convert your skills into $$$”.

Young entrepreneurs between the ages of 15 and 21 years who have a small business, or who want to start a small business and are looking to grow and market their brand, are urged to seize this opportunity.

The Department will create a marketplace for young entrepreneurs to exhibit their skills, sell their products and services and engage in networking. The general public is invited to come out and support the young entrepreneurs as they strive to market and grow their businesses.