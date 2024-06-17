Nevis Island Assembly to meet on Tuesday, June 18

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 17, 2024)- A Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers.

According to the Order Paper circulated by Clerk of the Nevis Island Assembly Ms. Myra Williams, Premier of Nevis The Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will move the second and third readings of the Nevis International Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Bill will seek to amend the Nevis International Banking Ordinance, Cap. 7.05(N) and for matters related thereto and connected therewith.