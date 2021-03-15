Nevis’ Department of Trade and Consumers Affairs observes World Consumer Rights Day 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 15, 2021) — Nevis’ Department of Trade and Consumers Affairs (DTAC) joined its counterparts across the globe in the commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day 2021, celebrated annually on March 15.

The theme for this year, “Tackling Plastic Pollution”, aims to raise awareness against the use of plastic, which pose a major problem in environmental pollution.

Ms. Keeva Claxton, Consumer Affairs Officer at the DTAC, says the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem of plastic pollution.

“Now is a critical time in highlighting, addressing and tackling plastic pollution as the global COVID-19 pandemic adds to the rise of single use plastics, including wearing face masks, gloves, and food packaging.

“…The focus on sanitary care has resulted in an increase in single use plastics including food and e-commerce packaging coupled with the rise in protective gear,” she said.

Ms. Claxton suggested several ways households on Nevis can reduce their consumption of single-use plastics.

“Ways to reduce plastic pollution, just to mention a few- stop buying water in plastic bottles, cook more at home and buy in bulk,” she advised.

Other means of reducing the use of single-use plastics include storing left-overs in re-usable containers, using re-usable bags for grocery shopping, and not using plastic ware for meals at home.

World Consumer Rights Day, first officially celebrated in 1983, is an annual occasion dedicated to highlighting the power of consumers and their rights for a fair, safe and sustainable marketplace for everyone.