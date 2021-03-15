NEVLEC issues schedule for planned power outages from March 15-17

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 15, 2021) — The following is a schedule from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) of planned power outages from March 15 to 17, 2021 to facilitate its maintenance programme:

Tuesday March 16, 2021:

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Colquhoun, in the vicinity of the Cotton Ground Police Station, that there will be an outage on Tuesday, March16, 2021, from 9:00am-1:00pm

This is to facilitate upgrade of L.V. Lines.

Tuesday March 16, 2021:

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers from Liburd Hill, that there will be an outage on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 9:00am-1:00pm.

This is to facilitate transfer of L.V. lines to new poles.

Wednesday March 17, 2021

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Westbury, in the area of Geothermal Bar, that there will be an outage on Wednesday 17th March 2021, from 9:00am-12:00pm.

Wednesday March 17, 2021

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Fountain between Spoon’s Mechanic Shop and New Testament Church, that there will be an outage on Wednesday 17th, 2021, from 9:00am-12:00pm.

This is to facilitate H.V. Line Maintenance.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to these interruptions.