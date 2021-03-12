Ministry of Tourism inviting artisan vendors to participate in Night Village

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a Night Market at the Artisan Village.

The Ministry of Tourism, in its continued efforts to enhance the tourism product on Nevis, will be hosting a Night Market at the Artisan Village on Saturday 24th April, 2021, from 6 p.m. as part of its month of activities during the month of April.

We are inviting artisan vendors to register with the Ministry of Tourism to take part in this event. Registration deadline is on April 19th, 2021, and registration is free.

For further information please contact the Ministry of Tourism at 469-5521 ext. 6448/ 6449/6442.