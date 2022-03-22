Nevis Dept. of Gender Affairs praised for quick response to COVID-19 hardships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 22, 2022) — The Department of Gender Affairs publicly praised by Hon. Spencer Brand for its part in assiduously planning and working towards sustainability over the past two years, as they responded in quick time to the hardships posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Brand’s remark came while delivering an address on behalf of Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, to officially open Gender Expo ’22 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on March 18, 2022.

The department which falls under the leadership of Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs, had embarked on a series of workshops and training sessions to empower and retool women and men on Nevis to become self-made income earners. Mr. Brand expressed gratitude for the venture.

“I want to thank, in her absence, the Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams and the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs for empowering and uplifting the lives of ordinary Nevisians.

“This no doubt will have extra ordinary benefits for our Nevisian society in terms of economic wellbeing and stability. You are doing your part in setting Nevis on a path to recovery as we build back better from the pandemic,” he said.

The minister noted that creativity and innovation have emerged due to the initiative, and it had become obvious that adaptation is necessary to bring about resilience in times of hardship.

Mr. Brand stated that entrepreneurship is something the NIA supports.

“It brings a welcome economic boost to our communities, and allows for small businesses to be the engine of change in diversifying our economy.

“An even more crucial aspect of entrepreneurship we see today is women in businesses and non-traditional fields. It warms my heart when I hear women plumbers. Yes! Those fields of work were often for men but I’m delighted that women are now recognising that they too can do all that men are accustomed to do,” he said.

The minister congratulated the participants on their achievements.

“On behalf of the Premier and the Nevis Island Administration, congratulations on your hard work which is now bearing great fruit.

“Your government will continue to provide this kind of needed intervention to women and men of Nevis to ensure that Nevisians and residents alike can enjoy a pleasant, prosperous, productive life as we look forward to a sustainable future,” he said.

The NIA Minister also commended the participants for the commitment to learning new skills and concepts, their consistency in attending training sessions, and absorbing what they were taught. He said he is certain their investment of hard work, time and financial and other resources has paid off, and will benefit their families and the community by extension.

Mr. Brand used the opportunity to encourage the public and private sector and diplomatic partners to support the participants in order to increase their chances of success.

“Please and I’m saying please a thousand times, support by purchasing the goods and services. I encourage all of us to use social media for some good and give support by getting the word out.

“I encourage our corporate and diplomatic partners to give support by investing and providing loans for business development,” he said.