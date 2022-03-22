NIA begins preparatory work for the installation of a new water storage tank in Pond Hill/Zetlands

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 22, 2022) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues its thrust to ensure the availability of potable water throughout Nevis. To this end the government, through its Water Services Department, has begun preparatory work for the installation of a new water storage tank in the Pond Hill/Zetlands area.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services, said, “We recently procured a Florida Aquastore glass fused 250,000-gallon storage tank which is on island already. We have started the groundwork for its installation at Pond Hill/Zetlands, in Gingerland. This will replace the current leaking fibre glass tank.

“This new tank will increase our water storage capacity by 70,000 gallons. The installation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are almost there. You will see activities at Zetlands in the near future as we continue our water storage program which will store water obtained from one of our larger water wells at Fothergills Estate. The invisible water will become visible in this modern water storage tank, and it is done for all the residents on Nevis. We are leading by example.”

Once installed the new storage tank will supply the Browne Pasture, Morning Star, Church Ground, Brown Hill, Cherry Garden and other surrounding communities.

Current water well capacity on Nevis is 2.1 million imperial gallons per day, with 95 percent of the total water sources coming from groundwater (wells), and 4.12 percent from other sources- Rawlins Source 1.58 percent, New River 0.46 percent, and Camps Spring 2.08 percent.

Mr. Brand said the theme for World Water Day 2022- “Groundwater- making the invisible visible”- hits home as, over the years the government has been focusing on groundwater production and development, and on optimizing its capability in this area. For the year 2021, the usage of ground water for irrigation purposes accounted for about 2.02 percent of the water production. He said it is anticipated that the needs of the agricultural sector will continue to grow and thus put pressure on existing water resource.

“It has worked well for us so far as it is cheaper to produce than desalination, for example. Unlike some islands in the Caribbean, we do not have rivers to dam and treat surface water for consumption. Therefore, we will continue to seek additional sources of water from the ground through our long-established drilling program. It is our general philosophy that we cannot have enough water as water is an essential public good that is necessary for life, good health, and the sustainable development of our economy.”

He admonished residents to do their part to ensure that when they turn on their taps water flows out with good quality and reliable pressure.

“Your activities can deplete and even contaminate our ground water aquifer. It is important then that the residents on Nevis follow our laws and regulations when it comes to activities such as construction, especially in the area of waste disposal…The improper construction and management of a sewage system, for example, can contaminate and harm our water resources.”

In encouraging water conservation activities among the public, the Minister suggested adopting practices such as rainwater harvesting in a cistern and not leaving taps and showers running indiscriminately.

He also urged consumers to pay their water bills on time and on a consistent basis as the production of water on Nevis is still subsidized by the NIA.