Nevis Disaster Management Committee prepares for peak of hurricane season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 24, 2020) — The Nevis Disaster Management Committee (NDMC) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) met at the Emergency Operation Centre at Long Point on July 24, 2020, to discuss the island’s state of readiness ahead of the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, from August to September.

Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister responsible for Disaster Management, told the various heads of departments in the second such meeting, that the time had come for members of the committee to redouble their efforts in ensuring that they are prepared for the peak season approaching.

“We now have to redouble our efforts in terms of our focus and our thrust over the next couple of months to ensure that we continue to be in a state of readiness.

“Most times when we get into the hurricane season there is somewhat of a lull and there is nothing threatening us per se. At this point in time we cannot say that any weather system is threatening us but as soon as the Atlantic basin becomes active then of course we have to pay attention,” he said.

However, Mr. Jeffers expressed confidence that the committee is well positioned to deal with matters arising during the season.

“I know some of you are also multi-tasking to some extent with respect to the current pandemic that we are facing but of course such are the challenges we have to face from time to time, and such are the challenges we have been preparing for in terms of training and educating our people.

“So, I believe we should be able to handle these adverse situations with some degree of confidence knowing that we have done preparatory work in the past to prepare us for what we are facing now,” he said.

Meantime, in his remarks Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), noted the predictions for an active season for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and urged everyone to prepare.

“From my experience we have never been down to so far in the alphabet already so early in the season. It’s just July and we are down to ‘H.’ So that speaks to what we can expect when the peak of the hurricane season late August to September comes around.

“I Just want to implore everyone to be aware of the situation at hand, and to get their house in order. Especially to our general population, these individuals should ensure their disaster plans are finalized, and they start stocking up on their supplies to ensure that they are prepared to face what may transpire for the rest of the hurricane season,” he said.

He explained that during the meeting, the various stakeholders report on the status of their preparedness for the rest of the hurricane season, and the NDMD brings them up-to-date on the forecast and the impact that it is likely.