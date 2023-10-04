Nevis government thankful no major damage caused by TS Philippe

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 04, 2023)- Disaster Management officials on Nevis have confirmed that there was no major damage reported on the island due the passage of Tropical Storm Philippe during the course of Tuesday, October 03.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley disclosed that Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), submitted a report to the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) outlining how the various sectors and civil society were affected by the storm’s passage.

According to the report, the Met Services at the Vance W. Amory International AirPort recorded wind speed of 35 knot gusts at 6 a.m. and rainfall totals of 10 millimeters.

“Damage reported across the island thus far has been minimal. The Health sector had no reported damages. With regard the social sector two homes reported issues with missing asphalt shingles. There were no reports of damage from the faith-based organizations.

“Schools were closed and the government and private sector curtailed the working hours of the workforce as a safety measure. There were no reports of flooding issues.”

The Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC) reported a few issues at Bath Village and Cotton Ground that repair crews responded to.

In the agriculture sector minor damages were reported to crops like bananas, papaya and corn, and shade houses. One small fishing vessel destroyed.

The storm’s passage resulted in interruption to the ferry service and airport operations, and resulted in loss of revenue to those providing passenger bus and taxi services.

There was damage to the canopy at the Charlestown Port Facility, the Warehouse door at Long Point Port and the picket fence at the VWA Airport. Damage assessment in the tourism sector is ongoing.

The report also revealed that beach erosion was very evident along the southwest to northeast coastline and an assessment is ongoing.

The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) issued an official All-Clear notice for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis at 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 04.

“But by the Grace of God we were spared the brunt of Tropical Storm Philippe and for that we must all be extremely thankful,” said the Premier. He urged the populace to remain vigilant and prepared as the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until November 30.