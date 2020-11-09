Nevis Health Promotion Unit hosts week of activities to mark World Diabetes Day 2020 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 09, 2020) — The Health Promotion Unit (HPU) in the Ministry of Health on Nevis is hosting a week of activities starting November 09, 2020 in observance of World Diabetes Day.

World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14 to create awareness for diabetes and the importance of prevention, treatment and control. This year the theme is “The Nurse and Diabetes.”

As part of the week of activities for World Diabetes Day, the HPU will post daily health tips and healthy recipes on Nevis HPU Facebook page aimed at helping patients control their diabetes.

From Monday to Friday, November 9-13, the HPU will air a cooking show “Food for Thought with chef Michael Henville” on its Facebook page. On the programme, chef Henville, a food and nutrition specialist, will be sharing recipes targeting persons with diabetes or who may be at high risk for the disease.

On Wednesday, November 11 the HPU team will be out about Charlestown distributing commemorative paper pins to be attached to persons’ clothing. On that day there will also be a [Restore, Inspire, Secure, Empower] RISE programme workshop entitled “Food and Nutrition and the COVID-19 Environment.”

The general public is being encouraged to wear something blue on Thursday, November 12. The colour blue is used to symbolise diabetes awareness. The staff of the unit will be moving around downtown Charlestown with a decorative World Diabetes Day picture frame, giving persons the opportunity to have their photo taken to be posted on the Nevis HPU Facebook page.

Friday, November 13 will see the lighting of the World Diabetes Wall located upstairs the HPU offices at the Ricaldo Caines Building on Jews Street, Charlestown.

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration, will deliver her World Diabetes Day Address on Saturday, November 14.

The week of activities will culminate on Sunday, November 15 with the Nevis 2020 Bike Relay in Charlestown, organised by SKN Moves Nevis Chapter in association with the National Weight Loss Programme.