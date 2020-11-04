Nevis Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs offers cooking programme for men

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 04, 2020) –– Men on Nevis who wish to learn cooking skills are being given the opportunity to do so by the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), in a cooking class labelled “Men can Cook”.

Mr. Mario Phillip, Gender Affairs Officer in the Department of Gender Affairs, urged interested men who meet the criteria for participation in a cooking programme to register by November 11. The event forms part of a number of activities in the month of November dubbed Men’s Month in observance of International Men’s Day on November 19.

“We’re inviting men from across Nevis. As long as you are a man you are invited to register for this cooking programme… This cooking programme is not for the advanced chefs. It’s not for the persons, you know, who are already cooking up master meals for their families but it’s for the individual who cannot cook at all.

“I know some persons may feel intimidated, ‘oh cooking? I can’t do that!’ you are the person who needs to sign up because we want to enhance them from not being able to cook to have them to the point where they can cook something grand for their family, their friends, and that is important because the theme for Men’s Month is “Family, friends and health making a difference in the wellbeing of men and boys”, and so we want men to be able to, through cooking, to look after the health of their families and their friends as well,” he said.

The registration fee is $50.00 which would cover the cost of equipment, ingredients and everything that is necessary for the cooking programme. Interested persons can sign up at the Department of Gender Affairs in the GMBC Building on Government Road or the Ministry of Gender Affairs in Charlestown.

Mr. Phillip noted that the programme which is sponsored by Boddie’s Restaurant and Pizzeria and the Ministry of Agriculture, can accommodate about five males. It will take place on Mondays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for five sessions.

Persons can also log on to the social media pages of the Gender Affairs Department to keep abreast with any updates on the programme.