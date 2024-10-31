Nevis’ Honourable Spencer Brand Urges Stronger Regional Collaboration on Water Security Solutions

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 31, 2024)- The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is calling for greater cooperation in addressing the shared water management challenges faced across the region.

The Honourable Brand led a delegation to the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) 33rd Annual Conference and Exhibition held recently in Trinidad and Tobago, where he participated in the 20th High-Level Forum for Caribbean Ministers with Responsibility for Water and Wastewater.

His attendance at this important gathering underscored Nevis’ commitment to regional collaboration in tackling water security challenges intensified by the climate crisis.

“The topics proposed, especially under the climate crisis theme, were too important to miss. This forum was a critical opportunity for us to unite, strategize, and ensure we are collectively working towards resilient water solutions.

“This forum highlighted the serious challenges Caribbean islands encounter in providing reliable potable water to their populations. We now have to strengthen our network throughout the region. Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, and the Windward Islands have their own initiatives, but we realized that by collaborating we can achieve far greater results. This commitment to shared solutions adds real value to our efforts,” he told the Department of Information.

Minister Brand said it was eye-opening to learn that some territories are only able to supply a portion of their population with running water.

“Here in Nevis, I am proud to say we are reaching nearly 100 percent of our population with potable water,” he highlighted.

During the forum, Minister Brand and other Caribbean leaders signed the Port of Spain Declaration, a collective commitment to advancing sustainable water management over the next 12 months.

This agreement signifies a unified vision for addressing Caribbean water challenges head-on, with increased resilience to climate change impacts and a commitment to making water security a priority for every island.

The Honourable Brand expressed Nevis’ commitment to working closely with other Caribbean nations at regional cooperation over isolated approaches. He emphasized a strengthened resolve for Nevis to collaborate in shaping a sustainable future for water security across the Caribbean region, ensuring access to safe water for all citizens despite the mounting pressures of climate change.