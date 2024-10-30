NIA announces vacancy for Dietitian at the Ministry of Health et al.
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 30, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment invites eligible persons to apply for the post of Dietitian:
OVERVIEW
The Alexandra Hospital is seeking an experienced and qualified individual to fill the post of Dietitian. The Dietitian directly reports to the Head Dietitian and will be responsible for providing expert nutrition and dietary services to patients, ensuring optimal health and recovery. This role involves assessing patients’ nutritional needs, developing and implementing nutrition plans, and working collaboratively with the medical team to promote patient well-being.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The latter is an excerpt of the responsibilities of the Dietitian:
- Evaluate patients’ nutritional status through detailed assessments
- Interpret medical data, lab results, and dietary histories to create individualized nutrition plans
- Develop, implement, and monitor nutrition care plans tailored to individual patients.
- Educate patients and their families on nutritional needs, dietary restrictions, and healthy eating habits
- Work closely with doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to coordinate comprehensive care
- Participate in multidisciplinary team meetings to discuss patient progress and adapt care plans as needed
- Maintain accurate and detailed patient records
- Ensure all documentation meets hospital policies and regulatory requirements
- Conduct training sessions for hospital staff on nutrition-related topics
- Stay updated on the latest research and developments in nutrition and dietetics
- Participate in quality improvement initiatives to enhance nutrition services
- Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of nutrition interventions and modify plans accordingly
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree in Dietetics, Nutrition, or a related field. Master’s degree preferred.
Completion of an accredited dietetic internship. Licenses/Certifications: Registered Dietitian
(RD) credential from the Commission on Dietetic Registration
- Minimum of two (2) years of experience as a dietitian, preferably in a hospital or clinical setting
- Strong knowledge of medical nutrition therapy and clinical nutrition
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Customer Service oriented with strong organizational skills and attention to detail
- Ability to maintain confidential information
- Ability to stand, walk, and sit for extended periods. Ability to lift and move up to 25 pounds occasionally. Manual dexterity to operate nutritional assessment tools and office equipment
- Must have a valid food handlers permit
SALARY
The proposed salary scale is N33 – N38
LOCATION
Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by November 5th, 2024, to:
- EMAIL: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke at
shelisa.martin@niagovkn.com and
- MAILING ADDRESS: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, Nevis Island Administration, Administration Building, Charlestown
- CONTACT NO.: 469 – 5521 EXT. 6491/6492