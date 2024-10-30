NIA announces vacancy for Dietitian at the Ministry of Health et al.

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 30, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment invites eligible persons to apply for the post of Dietitian:

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment invites eligible persons to apply for the post of Dietitian.

OVERVIEW

The Alexandra Hospital is seeking an experienced and qualified individual to fill the post of Dietitian. The Dietitian directly reports to the Head Dietitian and will be responsible for providing expert nutrition and dietary services to patients, ensuring optimal health and recovery. This role involves assessing patients’ nutritional needs, developing and implementing nutrition plans, and working collaboratively with the medical team to promote patient well-being.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The latter is an excerpt of the responsibilities of the Dietitian:

Evaluate patients’ nutritional status through detailed assessments

Interpret medical data, lab results, and dietary histories to create individualized nutrition plans

Develop, implement, and monitor nutrition care plans tailored to individual patients.

Educate patients and their families on nutritional needs, dietary restrictions, and healthy eating habits

Work closely with doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to coordinate comprehensive care

Participate in multidisciplinary team meetings to discuss patient progress and adapt care plans as needed

Maintain accurate and detailed patient records

Ensure all documentation meets hospital policies and regulatory requirements

Conduct training sessions for hospital staff on nutrition-related topics

Stay updated on the latest research and developments in nutrition and dietetics

Participate in quality improvement initiatives to enhance nutrition services

Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of nutrition interventions and modify plans accordingly

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Dietetics, Nutrition, or a related field. Master’s degree preferred.

Completion of an accredited dietetic internship. Licenses/Certifications: Registered Dietitian

(RD) credential from the Commission on Dietetic Registration

Minimum of two (2) years of experience as a dietitian, preferably in a hospital or clinical setting

Strong knowledge of medical nutrition therapy and clinical nutrition

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Customer Service oriented with strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to maintain confidential information

Ability to stand, walk, and sit for extended periods. Ability to lift and move up to 25 pounds occasionally. Manual dexterity to operate nutritional assessment tools and office equipment

Must have a valid food handlers permit

SALARY

The proposed salary scale is N33 – N38

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by November 5th, 2024, to:

EMAIL: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke at

shelisa.martin@niagovkn.com and

min.health@niagovkn.com