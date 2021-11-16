Nevis hosts Financial Services Conference at Expo2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 16, 2021) – – The island of Nevis has been highlighted as a promising investment destination offering products and services for expanding opportunities for financial and estate planning, during Expo2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Nevis Financial Services Sector in conjunction with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) hosted the Nevis Financial Service Conference today, November 16, 2021. The hybrid event was held in the Abu Dhabi Hall at the Dubai Expo and saw both in-person and virtual participation.

Keynote speakers for the event were Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the NIA; Ms. Heidi-Lynn Sutton, Regulator at the Financial Services Regulatory Commission- Nevis Branch; Mr. Colin Dore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance in the NIA; Mr. Jonathan Gopman, Partner at Nelson Mullins, a US law firm; and Mr. Adhar Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of the International Merchant Bank.

During the conference the financial experts promoted the products and services available by the Nevis Financial Sector to potential investors who may be interested in securing and expanding their business portfolio in Nevis.

Premier Brantley addressed the political stability of the Nevis economy while Ms. Sutton underscored the Commission’s regulatory and supervisory role in ensuring safe adherence to legislative and international standards.

Mr. Srivastava, who has decades of experience in global trade finance and banking, shared his vision to advance the global agenda of sustainable finance. Mr. Gopman, spoke on the benefits of international business companies, limited liability companies and international trusts in Nevis.

According to Mr. Dore, the conference allowed potential investors and businesses the opportunity to gain first-hand insight to effectively plan and implement sound corporate and financial decisions with respect to the Nevis Financial Services Sector.