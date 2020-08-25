Nevis Information Minister Evelyn hails island-wide town hall series as successful

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 25, 2020) — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Information in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has hailed the series of town hall meetings organized by the government over the past few weeks as successful.

The NIA hosted a total of five town hall meetings beginning July 23, 2020, and ending August 20, 2020. The meetings were held weekly, one in each of the five parishes, with all Cabinet ministers making presentations at the gatherings.

In an interview with the Department of Information on August 24, 2020, Mr. Evelyn said the town hall series met its objectives.

“All in all the town halls were a huge success. I think the objectives were met in terms of us taking that message out, letting people know what is going on, providing that forum for people to interact with ministers, and disseminating information.

“The town halls provided that forum for persons in the various communities to come talk with us, give us their ideas, their recommendations, and suggestions. I think persons were very happy to have us in their communities. In most cases the turnout was great. In particular in Hanley’s Road, the turnout was overwhelming. We had a full house,” he said.

Describing the series as a significant initiative, the minister said persons used the opportunity to pose questions to the ministers and get immediate responses.

“I would say the interactions were good. Persons asked a lot of pointed questions; I think they came prepared to interact with us. All of the presentations by the ministers were very good, and I think a wealth of information was provided to the public.

“Irrespective of the fact that we are going through this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still a lot happening on the island of Nevis, and people need to be aware of what their caring government is doing,” he said.

On behalf of his Cabinet colleagues, the minister thanked members of the public from the different communities across Nevis for attending the town hall meetings. He noted his gratitude that persons had voiced their concerns on certain issues, and publicly expressed their appreciation of the NIA’s projects and plans.