Nevis investment opportunities, financial services featured at 2024 STEP LATAM Conference in Argentina

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 02, 2024)- Delegates at the 2024 STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) LATAM (Latin America) Conference were able to get valuable information about the investment opportunities that exist in the island of Nevis, as a direct result of the participation of a delegation of experts from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The conference was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina over the period September 26 to 27, under the theme “Building Knowledge Across Borders, Advising Families Today and Tomorrow”.

The international event brought together more than 450 practitioners in the areas of investment and wealth management, such as lawyers, accounting professionals, bankers, and trust, estate and investment advisors, as well as service providers in the financial services industry.

Legal Advisor to the NIA Mrs. Hélène Lewis led the delegation to the conference, where Invest Nevis, under the banner of the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA), was a platinum sponsor. She was accompanied by NIPA Director Ms. Tamica Lawrence.

Also travelling to Argentina as part of the delegation were stakeholders in Nevis’ financial services sector Dahlia Joseph Rowe and Daisy Joseph Andall of Joseph Rowe Law Firm, Tracey Williams Morton of Trident Trust Company (Nevis) Limited, and Michele Hibbert of PMA Trust.

In her presentation Mrs. Lewis highlighted that Nevis provides a variety of international financial services products for persons interested in doing business in Nevis.

“We are open for business. You will be given encouraging tax incentives and we are assuring of you of expeditious attention to permits and other forms of licensing needed. Nevis is already punching above its weight as a financial services provider. Nevis’ financial services sector has outdone itself in terms of offering quality services from quality professionals in a very salubrious environment,” she said.

Ms. Lawrence also made a presentation during the conference, speaking to the benefits of investing in Nevis. She outlined the priority sectors for investment such as agriculture, light manufacturing, renewable energy, information technology, entertainment, and tourism.

The NIA’s Legal Advisor, who has a background in property, trust, probate and corporate law, said it was important for representatives from Nevis to engage directly with potential investors and professionals in the wealth management and financial services sectors to provide detailed information on what Nevis has to offer them and their clients.

The island of Nevis is economically and politically stable and provides investors a jurisdiction that adheres to international regulatory standards whilst preserving client-friendly legislation to govern the use of international financial products and services.