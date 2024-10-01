Nevisian students Cassiann Caines and Zayne Mintos awarded 2024 Susanna Lee High School Scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 01, 2024)- Cassiann Caines of the Charlestown Secondary School and Zayne Mintos of the Gingerland Secondary School were among nine outstanding students inducted into the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board’s Susanna Lee High School Scholarship programme for 2024.

The Susanna Lee High School Scholarship awards were presented to the exceptional students at a special ceremony held September 24, 2024, at the E. St. John Payne Annex in Basseterre.

According to the Board, “The scholarship, now in its 41st year, aims to recognize and support students who demonstrate not only academic success but also whose truest potential may not be realized without financial support.”

The other scholarship awardees were Dalissa Freeman- Verchilds High School; Joshua Taylor- Saddlers Secondary School; Micquanya Gardener- Cayon High School; Dione Woodley- Charles E. Mills Secondary School; Jonessa Jackson and Brianna Bradshaw- Basseterre High School; and Junicia Bradshaw- Washington Archibald High School.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, one of first scholars of the programme, delivered the feature address, highlighting the profound impact the scholarship had on his ability to achieve academic success.

“Proud of the fact that I am a Social Security Scholar. It allowed me the privilege to pursue my education without burden,” he said, adding that the scholarship programme is an opportunity that will open doors to a brighter future for the awardees.

In his remarks the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education in the Federal Government, described the Susanna Lee High School Scholarship as “a blessing”. He commended the Social Security Board for its continued support of various aspects of national development.

Mr. Christopher Louard and Mrs. Janet Harris, Director and Chairperson of the Social Security Board, respectively, presented certificates to the graduates who recently completed high school under the programme.

According to the Social Security Board, since the Scheme’s inception in 1983 over two million dollars has been invested in the Susana Lee High School Scholarship Programme.