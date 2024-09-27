Premier Brantley endorses Federal Government’s ASPIRE programme, urges Nevisian parents to apply

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 27, 2024)- Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Mark Brantley has fully endorsed the ASPIRE (Achieving Success through Personal Investment, Resources, and Education) programme introduced by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and the Federal Cabinet, and is urging persons on Nevis to apply on behalf of their children.

“I think that that ASPIRE programme is revolutionary and can be transformative for our society if done right,” the Premier said during his monthly press conference on Thursday, September 26.

“Nobody else, as far as I’m aware, in the region has done it. It can really create the next generation of our people who are really experts in terms of money and money management, and that is going to be critical if we are going to build wealth in our nation, if we are to create wealth, keep wealth, generate wealth and transfer wealth to the next generation… I wish this programme success.”

Premier Brantley along with his NIA Cabinet colleagues were on Wednesday, September 25, briefed on the ASPIRE programme by Cabinet Secretary in the Federal Government Dr. Marcus Natta, Chairperson of the ASPIRE Task Force, and Ms. Janesha Daniel, Audit Manager at the Nevis Inland Revenue Department and member of the Task Force.

“When I heard the roll out and the explanation I recognized that this programme, if properly implemented, can indeed be of tremendous benefit to St. Kitts and Nevis,” said the Premier.

“I’m very happy that Ms. Janesha Daniel is involved with the education aspect of this and they are developing curricula for the schools, the primary schools and the high schools, in order to pass on to our students the principles of how money works, money management, wealth, and wealth creation.”

ASPIRE is intended to be a financial education and savings programme for St. Kitts and Nevis citizens between the ages 5 and 18, residing in the Federation, and enrolled in school/home school. It aims to inculcate financial literacy in the population from a young age to encourage fiscal responsibility and engender wealth generation in the populace.

It is estimated that between 10,000 and 11,000 young persons fit into the 5 to 18 year-old demographic.

Dr. Natta revealed that the programme has already received more than 1000 applications, with just over 200 coming from Nevis.

Premier Brantley encouraged persons to apply to the programme in order for their children to benefit from the initiative, which is being fully funded by the Federal Government.

“All the parents in Nevis I’m appealing to you, if you have your children between 5 and 18 that satisfy the criteria go onto the website and sign up your children for this programme.

“I’m inviting persons to go to https://portal.aspire.gov.kn/ for more information and to sign up.”

Under the ASPIRE programme children who meet the age, nationality, and residency requirements will be allocated a $500 savings account at the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, along with $500 worth of shares in government-owned entities.

Parents and guardians will not be permitted to withdraw those funds until the period of maturity arrives or when the child turns 18 years old, however funds can be added to said accounts.

Premier Brantley indicated that he asked Dr. Natta to convey to the Federal Cabinet that he would wish the Bank of Nevis (BON) to be included the initiative as the BON also has significant ownership from the public sector.

The Federal Government aims to begin implementing the ASPIRE programme by the end of 2024.