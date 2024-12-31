Nevis Island Administration Celebrates a Year of Accomplishments in 2024

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 31, 2024) – As we bid farewell to 2024 and usher in a promising 2025, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) reflects with pride on a year marked by tremendous progress and success across multiple sectors.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, in his New Year’s address, highlighted some of the administration’s significant achievements.

“During the past year, we witnessed the completion of works on the Solar Desalination Plant at Maddens, the opening of another International Bank, the completion of the Oualie Water Taxi Terminal Building, the completion of the Bath and Butler’s Village road projects, the history-making cornea transplant done at the Alexandra Hospital- the first of its kind in the Federation, the completion of phase two of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, the start and completion of the Bath Springs Enhancement Project, the start of the Water Drilling Project with the discovery of water at two (2) sites at Maddens- one of those new wells is already the highest yielding well in Nevis; the operationalizing of the 9-1-1 First Responder Crisis Intervention Programme with assistance from the Four Seasons Homeowners Foundation, the victory of the Nevis debaters at the Leeward Islands Debating Competition held in St. Kitts, the first Nevisian Troy Nisbett to compete at the Olympics in swimming, the huge regional win for our Youth Tourism Minister Keyana Warner at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation Youth Congress, and the historical shipping of [baled] plastics off the island of Nevis- a first for the Federation.”

The island also hosted a landmark event, the 50th anniversary of the Culturama Festival, described by Premier Brantley as “a tremendous success” and “an unforgettable cultural extravaganza.”

Despite challenges, including high inflation, extreme weather conditions, and global economic pressures, the Premier emphasized the resilience and determination of the Nevisian people. He pointed to the NIA’s efforts to mitigate the impact of these external stressors by working in tandem with the people in making life better and improving the living conditions for all.

“2024 was also a year marked by high inflation, which touched the lives of every consumer. Global conflicts, high energy and transportation costs resulted in increased worldwide inflation. The cost of food, fuel, electricity and other utilities increased while at the same time reducing our purchasing power and the value of our personal savings. This demonstrates to us that we are part of a global economy and are not totally insulated from its economic shocks.

“As a government, we managed to accelerate our socioeconomic progress and at the same time changed the infrastructural landscape of our island. In 2024, every index of material life recorded significant improvement; wages and salaries have increased, job creation, education, health, housing and physical infrastructure have all improved. Culture, sport, travel, style and leisure have all trended upwards,” he said.

Premier Brantley concluded by stressing the importance of environmental stewardship and sustainability in the face extreme weather conditions such as hurricanes and record high temperatures.

“Climate change is real and represents an existential threat to all of us. Now is the time for us to be responsible custodians of our natural environment, to protect our ecology and biodiversity, and to create a sustainable future. This is not only imperative for our generation but is also a legacy that we will leave for future generations.”

The Nevis Island Administration remains committed to building on these successes as it charts a course for continued growth and development in 2025 and beyond.