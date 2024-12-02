Nevis Island Administration hosts engaging Youth Summit Focusing on Climate Change and Citizen Security

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 02, 2024) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) hosted a successful Youth Summit, engaging a wide cross section of the island’s youths on the critical issues of climate change and citizen security.

The Youth Summit, held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on November 27, saw 85 participants, including students from the Nevis Sixth Form College, Charlestown Secondary School, Gingerland Secondary School, and Nevis International Secondary School. Representatives from various youth groups on the island were also present.

The Honourable Latoya Jones, Special Advisor to the Premier, the main organizer and one of the facilitators of annual event, said the summit created an opportunity for Nevis’ youths to share experiences with each other and engage with government leaders on important issues.

“Regarding climate change, the summit will provide insights in to the roles, experiences, and actions undertaken by our youth in combating climate change, and promoting awareness at various levels.

“For the topic of crime and violence, the summit will advocate for a collaborative, all-encompassing approach. It will explore the root causes of these issues within the Federation, assess their impact on our youth and society, and propose strategies for preventing youth violence.”

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley expressed pride that his administration continues to provide support for forums and initiatives aimed at enhancing the development and empowerment of the island’s young people.

He advised the youths not to wait until adulthood to begin making their contributions to society and decision-making progresses.

“Get involved, and don’t let anybody persuade you that your contribution has to be delayed because you’re young. Your contribution can happen right now, in small spaces, in large space. I hope that this symposium, so important, as we engage with our youth, that you will be able to step up, speak up and be able to say what your ideas are. All ideas should be brought to the fore and ideas should contend.

“Leadership is not just the Premier and the Ministers of Cabinet. Each and every one of you is a leader in your own right; every one of you has a sphere of influence in your own right,” he encouraged.

Director of Sports Mr. Jamir Claxton, and United Nations Country Coordination Officer for St. Kitts and Nevis Mr. Cosbert Woods also delivered remarks.

The one-day summit featured numerous interactive sessions, including a discussion between Ministers of the Nevis Island Administration and the participants.

The youths also participated in a panel discussion on strategic directions and key youth messages on crime and violence, and climate change.