NIA Ministry of Gender Affairs hosts awareness activities in observance of 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 29, 2024) – The Department of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to bring awareness to the crisis of domestic violence as it joins the international observance of 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence from November 25 to December 10, 2024.

The Department held a Chalk Walk in the heart of Charlestown on November 25, a form of street activism where members of the community shared their thoughts on domestic violence, gender-based violence on Nevis by writing messages in chalk along Jones Street.

Saros Hendrickson, Director of the Department of Gender Affairs said, “We’re saying that we have to push forward and invest to end violence against women and girls. We have to also acknowledge that our men too are victims of violence. We also need to ensure that we protect every single person here on the island of Nevis.”

She informed that a street rally against gender-based violence will be held on Friday, November 29.

“This Friday come out and march with us against violence. We start at the Treasury Apron to the Villa Grounds. We expect you to come out in your numbers, whether you want to wear your orange or your purple or whatever you have, but we need a collective action for everyone to come out, march with us, chant with us and call out this epidemic.”

Visitor to the island, Joanne Kinsey, is among those voicing their concern. She is the President of Business and Professional Women UK, an organization that also demands accountability for ending gender-based violence and discrimination in all spheres.

“Violence against women and girls is an international issue. It’s only by working together across the globe that we can find the solution to this problem. I’ve been really heartened to see men and women stop and chalk their thoughts demonstrating that we all agree this has to stop, and stop today,” she stated.

According to unwomen.org, the 16 days of activism is an opportunity to revitalize commitments and call for accountability and action from decision makers to achieve gender equality and women’s and girls’ rights everywhere.

Senator the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Gender Affairs et al. has been at the forefront of the activities. She pointed out that gender-based violence takes many forms, including intimate partner violence, early marriage, childbearing, workplace harassment, and digital abuse.

She highlighted that the 16 Days of Activism provides a vital platform for individuals and organizations to intensify efforts to eliminate all types of gender-based violence across private, public, workplace, and online settings.

As part of it efforts to involve the entire Nevisian community the Department of Gender Affairs also hosted a podcast promoting positive role models, and a national men’s symposium.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence will culminate with a “PowHer Play Tournament” on December 10.