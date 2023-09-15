Nevis Island Administration to host a star-studded National Heroes Day Freedom Concert on Saturday 16

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 15, 2023)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be hosting a National Heroes Day Freedom Concert on Saturday 16, 2023, which will be free of cost for all patrons.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley extended an invitation to the general public across the wider Federation.

“I am inviting all Nevisians and Kittitians and all who are here in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to attend our Freedom Concert on Saturday, September 16, National Heroes Day at the Cultural Village right here in Charlestown.

“We expect to have a host of local acts plus some international stars and we hope to have a wonderful time. So please come out and be part of this beautiful celebration as we remember our National Heroes and we celebrate our freedom.”

The Freedom Concert will feature Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Jahmiel, the original Burning Flames Band, and Claudette Peters. Also making up the star-studded lineup are Delly Ranks, Itebulous, Grand Masters Band, DJ Smudge and more. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by DJ Woodis.

Jamaican lovers rock singer Romain Virgo promises to deliver an unforgettable performance at Saturday’s concert.

“I’m going to be performing at the National Heroes Day Freedom Concert in Nevis with my live band and it’s going to be amazing. You don’t want to miss this. So many other great artistes will be there and I can’t wait to see you there to sing my heart and my soul out,” he said.

The National Heroes Day Freedom Concert is one of the activities on the calendar of events for St. Kitts and Nevis’ 40th Anniversary of Independence.