NWD advises of interruption in water service, traffic diversion on Sunday, September 17

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 15, 2023) – The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department, regarding the Charlestown Bypass Road Rehabilitation Project.

The general public is asked to take note that there will be an interruption in the water service and the diversion of traffic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023. The areas which will be affected are Bath Village, Pinney’s, Lower Stoney Grove, Upper Farms, and Long Point. Areas in close proximity may also be affected by the interruption.

This is part of the Charlestown Bypass Road Rehabilitation Project to effectively upgrade the pipe networks to replace a number of water connections and to also facilitate the road reconstruction.

Persons are also urged to pay attention to the road signage as there would be diversions and they can expect a decrease in travel time between the roundabout near Delta Gas Station to the Nevis Water Department. We also encourage all to please drive with extreme caution.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to the general public.

For any emergencies or leaks, please contact or email the department at:

Contact: (869) 665-9061 or (869) 765-5319

Email: neviswaterdepartment@gmail.com

dept.water@niagov.com