Nevis Island Assembly sitting to be held on July 13

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 9, 2021) – Notice has been given of a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly to be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the assembly chambers at Hamilton House.

According to the Order Paper dated July 9, 2021, and circulated by Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Nevis Island Assembly, during the sitting, Hon. Mark Brantley, in the capacity of Minister of Finance, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis International Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Hon. Spencer Brand, in the capacity of Minister of Communications, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis Building Contractors Registration and Regulation Bill, 2021.

During the Public Business session, Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, in the capacity of Minister of Health, will move the second and third readings of the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority Bill, 2021.

The sitting will commence with the Formal Entry of President of the Nevis Island Assembly Hon. Farrel Smithen. This will be followed by Prayers, Motion for the approval of the Order Paper as circulated, Messages from the Deputy Governor-General Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, and Announcements by the President.

Following will be Papers to be laid; Statements by Ministers; Personal Explanations, Introduction of Bills and First Readings; Public Business – Bills Second and Third Readings; and Adjournment.