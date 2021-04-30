Nevis Junior Minister of Education advocates for teachers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 30, 2021) – Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is optimistic that teachers on the island of Nevis are now more informed about the COVID-19 vaccination and will get vaccinated.

Minister Liburd attended a COVID-19 vaccination sensitization session for the teaching fraternity on Nevis hosted by the Ministry of Health on April 28, 2021 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

He told the Department of Information on April 30, 2021, that he had spoken with several educators following the interactive educational session, and they had indicated their appreciation for the engagement, adding that they are now better informed on the subject.

“The teachers I spoke with said they would have learned a lot and were glad to have had that interaction not just with Dr. Judy Nisbett, our Medical Officer of Health, but also hearing from Premier [Mark] Brantley.

“Let’s just hope that what they garnered from this session convinced them how important it is for them to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

During Wednesday’s educational session the teachers asked a range of pertinent questions including whether or not vaccinated persons cans infect the non-vaccinated, symptoms experienced by persons in St. Kitts and Nevis who had tested positive, and the possibility of getting vaccines made in Cuba.

Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Ms. Zahnella Claxton, Principal Education Officer were also in attendance.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier and NIA Minister of Health and Education in the NIA, at his monthly press conference held prior to the session with the educators on April 28, pointed out that teachers are in a high risk category with respect to COVID-19.

“Why teachers? Because teachers are charged with teaching young people, generally people who are below the age of 18 and therefore people who are currently outside of the group being vaccinated.

“That is important, because it means that every day teachers, more than anyone else, come into contact with young people who are unvaccinated. That, based on the science, increases the risks for all, for the teachers and of course for the students.

“So I believe teachers, who have always led in terms of education, have a special place here in terms of the vaccination effort,” he said.

As of April 29, 2021, some 3026 persons on Nevis had taken their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.

Persons wishing to get vaccinated can turn up to their nearest health centre or call to make an appointment. The Charlestown Health Centre will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 01, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.