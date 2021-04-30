Public CCTV camera program soon to be rolled out on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 30, 2021) — The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is preparing to roll out its public CCTV surveillance program with the imminent outfitting of security cameras across Nevis.

According to Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, speaking at his monthly press conference on April 28, 2021, the installation of CCTV cameras will likely begin within a few weeks.

“I believe that we are going to see cameras being mounted very soon.

“I am advised that the engineers from Taiwan and Mexico will be here at the end of May to carry out the installation and we will therefore be allowed thereafter to properly utilize that new building, and to have another string to our bow in the fight against crime and criminality.

“So we certainly look forward to that and to making that a possibility,” he said.

A CCTV surveillance command centre has already been constructed in Charlestown.

The Premier informed that because Nevis opted to use fiber-optic internet broadband connection for the CCTV system, they had to first complete the installation of the fiber cables.

“You would recall that we would have completed construction well over a year ago on a CCTV command centre for our CCTV efforts here on the island of Nevis.

“The intention is to have CCTV island-wide, so that the entire island main road will be covered by CCTV.

“On St. Kitts the program had advanced faster than here but on St. Kitts they had in some areas used Wi-Fi. The advice that we got was that Wi-Fi was good, but that the fiber was better, and so we opted on Nevis to go for fiber. So we have been running fiber to get it across the length and breadth of the island,” he explained.