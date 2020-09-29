Nevis leg of US$200,000 climate change adaptation project in SKN completed

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 29, 2020) — Physical work on the Nevis leg of a climate change adaptation project being undertaken in St. Kitts and Nevis concluded on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), made the disclosure at the weekly Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre Briefing at Long Point on September 28, 2020.

“The Department of Environment on St. Kitts executed its climate change adaptation project entitled “Ensuring Water Security in vulnerable schools in St. Kitts and Nevis through onsite water storage capacity.”

The project saw the installation and retrofitting works completed on Nevis yesterday, Sunday. This project has increased the availability and sustainable management of safe water at six schools here on Nevis and 11 schools on St. Kitts,” he said.

The project is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) at a cost of US$200,000.

Mr. Dyer also spoke of the scope of works at the six schools benefiting from the project.

“The project involved retrofitting existing cisterns at the Charlestown Primary School, Cecele Browne Integrated School, Ivor Walters Primary and St. James’ Primary School. The installation of water tanks was done at the Charlestown Secondary School and the Charlestown Pre-School,” he said.

The NDMD Director noted that the training component of the project will be done, and an announcement on the formal handing over would be made at a later date.

Mr. Dyer used the opportunity to thank the various entities and individuals who made the project a reality.

“The [Nevis] Disaster Management [Department] would like to extend its profound thanks and its appreciation to the Department of Environment on St. Kitts; the Ministry and Department of Education on Nevis; the [Nevis] Water Department; the Water Project office on Nevis; the contractor, Water Works of St. Kitts; sub-contractor Mr. Rudolph Nisbett on Nevis; Department of Physical Planning; and Public Works Department for their collaborative effort in bringing this project to fruition,” he said.