Dept. of Statistics on Nevis urging public to participate in contests ahead of SKN 2021 census 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 28, 2020) — The Department of Statistics in Nevis has launched three competitions ahead of the national census carded to take place in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2021, and is urging members of the public to participate.

The department’s Director Mrs. Dorriel Tross-Phillip made the appeal in an interview with the Department of Information on September 17, 2020.

“The Statistics Department also has three prize-winning competitions that we are going to be doing shortly and they are the Primary School Population and Housing Census Tagline Competition and these are for ages 9-12 or Grades 4-6. We also have the Secondary and Tertiary Schools Population and Housing Census Slogan Competition and it’s open to all secondary and tertiary students, and then we have the Population and Housing Census Logo Competition that is open to the general public and that’s [for] persons of all ages.

“The tagline is specific to the primary schools. The slogan is for secondary and tertiary and then the logo is for the entire population, and so we are encouraging persons to participate…For the students, you get a prize for yourself and also for the school. So we are asking the schools and the headmasters to encourage the children to enter,” she said.

Persons interested in entering the competitions can access the relevant information on how to do so by visiting Nevis Statistics Department Facebook page and the Nevis Island Administration’s webpage at www.nia.gov.kn/statistics. They can also visit the Statistics Department which is located upstairs of ValuMart. Entries may be submitted via email at statsdeptnevis@gmail.com or they can be dropped off the office. The deadline for submission is October 07, 2020.

The winners of all three competitions will be announced on Caribbean Statistics Day, October 15.

On the heels of the slogan competition, a Jingle contest will be launched.

“We need a slogan. From that slogan we will be having a jingle competition coming in October. So the jungle competition will come after the slogan because the slogan dictates the jungle,” Mrs. Tross-Phillip said.