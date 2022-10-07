Nevis Min. of Tourism seeks a Product Development Officer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 10, 2022) — The following is announcement from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Tourism, invites eligible persons to apply for the post of PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT OFFICER.

OVERVIEW

The Ministry of Tourism in the NIA is currently seeking for qualified individuals to apply for the position of Product Development Officer. The Officer will perform under the direct supervision of the Senior Product Development Officer. The individual will have direct oversight of key areas such as tourism transport (land base and water taxis and taxi operators); taxi dispatchers (cruise/yacht visitor experience); and tourism industry relations training and capacity building as well as security and emergency response for the tourism sector.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The following are snippets of the main responsibilities for the role of Product Development Officer:

· Oversee tourism transport operations (taxi and tour bus minimum standards, licensing and inspection, dispatching). Supervise all senior officers that fall under the aforementioned operations

· Assist with the development and implementation of minimum standards for land and water-based taxi operators and tour guides

· Plan and coordinate annual training courses for taxi drivers focusing on (legislation, product awareness, policy enforcement, new taxi permits, tours etc. and any other areas as indicated by the Ministry in consultation with stakeholders

· Develop an annual work plan for tourism transport and all focus areas to present to P.S. annually (including timelines and budgets)

· Maintain full taxi database, and communicate changes in the data to partner agencies. (Changes include new, retired and deceased operators).

· Liaise with allied agencies such as Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Department, Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority and Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force to co-ordinate tourism transport related matters

· Work directly with industry stakeholders to investigate and alleviate taxi /dispatcher related problems

· Collaborate with Policy Officer to ensure development, updating and enforcement of the taxi legislation

· Develop new tours and attractions

o Assist the officer responsible for product diversification with developing tours and experiences based on various niches

o Liaise with stakeholders to determine new products that can be developed

· Assist in the development and implementation of an emergency plan for the tourism sector

QUALIFICATIONS AND EMPLOYMENT EXPERIENCE

· A Bachelor Degree in Tourism, Hospitality, Business, Management, Project Management or other related fields

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS

· A minimum of five (5) years’ supervisory experience

· Three (3) to five (5) years of tourism industry related experience

· Must be mature, confidential and impartial; be able to build and maintain positive working relationships; attention to detail, team oriented and a positive attitude

· Excellent communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills; emotional intelligence

· Strong management skills (time management, multitasking, prioritization, reliable and proactive)

· Customer service-oriented; be courteous and exude considerable levels of maturity

· Initiative, creative, resourceful, self-motivated, analytical, problem solving and negotiation skills

· Computer literacy: versed in Microsoft suite and social media programmes

SALARY

The salary scale for the role of Product Development Officer is N33 – N38.

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (only for external applicants: forms can be requested via email) by October 18, 2022, to:

EMAIL: Mr. John Hanley at john.hanley@niagov.com or

MAILING ADDRESS: Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Nevis Island Administration, 1st Floor, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Industrial Site.

CONTACT NUMBER: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 6443/6447.